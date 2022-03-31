Musical 'Robyn' Hood comedy to debut in Beccles

It is coming to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre. - Credit: Supplied

Beccles musical theatre society, 'The Waveney Light Opera Group', are back after lockdown with a world premiere of comedy musical 'Robyn' Hood.

They are presenting a new musical comedy written by two members of the group, Ian Cook and Ian Newton.

The show tells the story of an am dram group attempting to stage an unpublished work by two of the world’s leading exponents of Musical theatre, Andrew Laird Warbler and Tim Rhys.

Her Aunt Christine left her the musical in her will.

The story goes that Christine once spent a bohemian summer in Paris where she shared a garret with two young musicians, the, soon to be famous, Andrew and Tim.

After a particularly bohemian party the boys decide to head off to Buenos Aires and Robyn Hood is abandoned but Christine brings it home with her where it stays undiscovered for many years.

The show runs from April 26 to April 30 - 7.30pm at Beccles Public Hall.

Tickets are available from the box office 01502 770060 or at www.becclespublichall.co.uk