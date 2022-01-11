Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
RuPaul's Drag Race stars coming to town theatre

Jasper King

Published: 2:45 PM January 11, 2022
rupaul beccles

Stars from RuPaul's Drag Race are coming to Beccles. - Credit: Supplied

International stars of the hit TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race are heading to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre this spring.

Choriza May, Jasmine Masters, Joey Jay and Lemon will be ready to strut their stuff on the Beccles stage as part of the UK Tour of Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens.

Ryan Holt, Programming and Marketing Manager for the venue said: “We are so lucky to be able to have the show visit us as part of their UK Tour. Normally a show of this scale would only visit bigger venues.

“Drag is growing in popularity and it’s fantastic to be able to showcase some of the best and be able to bring these kinds of TV names to the town and put Beccles on the map."

The event will be on Thursday, April 7, at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show are £24.50 with an additional option to meet and greet the stars.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high with tickets available from www.becclespublichall.com or by calling the box office on 01502 770060.

