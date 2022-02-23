Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Saving Britney Spears show coming to Bungay's Fisher Theatre

Jasper King

Published: 8:09 AM February 23, 2022
saving britney

'Saving Britney' will be performed at the Fisher Theatre in Bungay on Wednesday, March 2. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

A critically-acclaimed new play ‘Saving Britney’ is coming to Bungay’s Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, March 2, before embarking on an international tour and an off-Broadway transfer.

Inspired by the #FreeBritney movement, ‘Saving Britney’ is a hilarious and heart-breaking look at celebrity obsession, sexuality and growing up in the early noughties.

Devised by award-winning performer Shereen Roushbaiani of BBC’s Doctors, Pride and Prejudice, The Panto and Mummylogues and Bath-raised writer/director David Shopland behind A Dream Of Dying, Into Thin Air and The Little Mermaid, ‘Saving Britney’ reopened London’s prestigious Old Red Lion Theatre in May 2021 after 425 days.

saving britney

Saving Britney poster. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

It played for three weeks to sold out audiences, won rave reviews and was nominated for two Off West End ‘Offie’ Awards; for leading performer and direction.

Fisher Theatre manager, Ben Blyth, is delighted that the show is coming to Bungay saying: “Fake Escape are a really exciting emerging company with such a bright future.

"We’re thrilled they are bringing their timely and moving new play to us before heading off to New York."

