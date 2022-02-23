Saving Britney Spears show coming to Bungay's Fisher Theatre
- Credit: Fisher Theatre
A critically-acclaimed new play ‘Saving Britney’ is coming to Bungay’s Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, March 2, before embarking on an international tour and an off-Broadway transfer.
Inspired by the #FreeBritney movement, ‘Saving Britney’ is a hilarious and heart-breaking look at celebrity obsession, sexuality and growing up in the early noughties.
Devised by award-winning performer Shereen Roushbaiani of BBC’s Doctors, Pride and Prejudice, The Panto and Mummylogues and Bath-raised writer/director David Shopland behind A Dream Of Dying, Into Thin Air and The Little Mermaid, ‘Saving Britney’ reopened London’s prestigious Old Red Lion Theatre in May 2021 after 425 days.
It played for three weeks to sold out audiences, won rave reviews and was nominated for two Off West End ‘Offie’ Awards; for leading performer and direction.
Fisher Theatre manager, Ben Blyth, is delighted that the show is coming to Bungay saying: “Fake Escape are a really exciting emerging company with such a bright future.
"We’re thrilled they are bringing their timely and moving new play to us before heading off to New York."