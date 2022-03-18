Science magic show coming to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

Top Secret - The Magic of Science is coming to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre on Saturday, April 23. - Credit: Supplied

A science magic show is set to inspire budding scientists and magicians and also entertain all the family at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre next month.

Top Secret - The Magic of Science is coming to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre on Saturday, April 23.

The theatre will be transformed info a real life science laboratory where action-packed science experiments will capture the imagination.

It’s a colourful show fusing the mystery of magic with feats of science and it’s filled with mystery, suspense and lots and lots of mess.

The show has been created by “Amethyst” - International illusionists Danny Hunt and Stephanie Clarke, who star in the production.

Top Secret is on Saturday, April 23 at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for children or a family ticket of two adults and two children is £30.

To secure tickets call the box office on 01502 770060 or book online at www.becclespublichall.com