Famous Scottish children's theatre company coming to Bungay

Jasper King

Published: 3:34 PM April 13, 2022
mcdougalls bungay

The McDougalls are coming to Bungay. - Credit: The McDougalls Theatre Company

A children's theatre company from Scotland is coming on tour to Bungay.

The McDougalls will around Suffolk in Bungay, Sudbury and Leiston this Easter.

It tells the story of the McDougalls who on a quest for the precious pearl, as they save the sea from plastic litter. 

poster

Promotional poster. - Credit: The McDougalls Theatre Group

Auntie Aggie, one of the show’s stars, said: “This is only our second visit to Suffolk and we can’t wait.

"Last time we visited with our safari show, so kids will love our underwater adventure.

"Family audiences in the area are always eager to sing along and participate. And it’s good fun for the grown ups too."

The hour-long show is recommended for children up to eight years of age and their families, and will take place on Thursday, April 21 at 1.30pm at Bungay's Fisher Theatre.

Bungay News

