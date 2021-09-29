Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Wild Autumn supper event promises weekend of community and wellbeing

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:33 AM September 29, 2021   
The evening events taking place by candle light and around an open fire are hosted by Albion Nights, Woodton, Norfolk.

The evening events take place by candle light and around an open fire. - Credit: Polly Baldwin

A weekend of outdoor events at Albion Nights in Woodton is promising a place for guests to come together and connect around a fire.

The autumnal events are co-hosted by Albion Nights, a cabin retreat in South Norfolk with Polly Baldwin of Jolly Allotment focusing on wellbeing and gut health.

The weekend starts on Friday, October 1, with a wild Autumn supper.

The canvas tent where the Autumn events by Albion Nights, Woodton, Norfolk and Jolly Allotment take place.

The events co-hosted by Albion Nights and Jolly Allotment take place fully outdoors under a canvas tent. - Credit: Polly Baldwin

Polly Baldwin, gut-health expert and daughter of David Baldwin, one of Yorkshire's top restaurateurs who owned Sheffield's popular Baldwins Omega, will cook a three course feast over open fire.

The night starts at 7pm with welcome drinks and will end at 10:30pm.

Saturday's Gutsy Gathering is sold out.

On Sunday, there is a Movement and Brunch event, with Gemma 'The Quiet Heart'. 

Gemma is a practitioner of Chinese medicine and will use Qi Gong, Yoga and breath practice to help you reconnect with your body.

A seasonal brunch, served with warm, nourishing teas, will be cooked on the fire by Polly Baldwin.

The autumnal events take place at Albion Nights, a luxury cabin retreat in a wildflower meadow, in Woodton, Norfolk.

The autumnal events take place at Albion Nights, a luxury cabin retreat in a Norfolk wildflower meadow. - Credit: Polly Baldwin

Polly's events receive an amazing reception with people travelling from London to attend.

The events are created for small groups, and therefore, tickets are limited.

They can be purchased on the Jolly Allotment website.

