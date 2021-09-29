Wild Autumn supper event promises weekend of community and wellbeing
- Credit: Polly Baldwin
A weekend of outdoor events at Albion Nights in Woodton is promising a place for guests to come together and connect around a fire.
The autumnal events are co-hosted by Albion Nights, a cabin retreat in South Norfolk with Polly Baldwin of Jolly Allotment focusing on wellbeing and gut health.
The weekend starts on Friday, October 1, with a wild Autumn supper.
Polly Baldwin, gut-health expert and daughter of David Baldwin, one of Yorkshire's top restaurateurs who owned Sheffield's popular Baldwins Omega, will cook a three course feast over open fire.
The night starts at 7pm with welcome drinks and will end at 10:30pm.
You may also want to watch:
Saturday's Gutsy Gathering is sold out.
On Sunday, there is a Movement and Brunch event, with Gemma 'The Quiet Heart'.
Most Read
- 1 County fair raises £19,000 for local causes
- 2 Village's long-awaited community facility one step closer
- 3 Conkers tournament to return this weekend
- 4 New hoarding support service launches in East Suffolk
- 5 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
- 6 All the events at Beccles Public Hall this autumn
- 7 Charity baker David raises almost £800 on return to stall
- 8 Beccles' first post-pandemic charity ride is a success
- 9 Popular GP bids farewell to patients with emotional letter after 33 years in Beccles
- 10 Wild Autumn supper event promises weekend of community and wellbeing
Gemma is a practitioner of Chinese medicine and will use Qi Gong, Yoga and breath practice to help you reconnect with your body.
A seasonal brunch, served with warm, nourishing teas, will be cooked on the fire by Polly Baldwin.
Polly's events receive an amazing reception with people travelling from London to attend.
The events are created for small groups, and therefore, tickets are limited.
They can be purchased on the Jolly Allotment website.