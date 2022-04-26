Special church events planned in Beccles for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is set to be celebrated with a four-day bank holiday weekend at the start of June and churches in Beccles have some special events planned as part of this.
Over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend Beccles Parish, the Church of England Churches across Beccles, Worlingham, North Cove and Barnby will be gathering to celebrate and give thanks for Her Majesty the Queen.
Rector of Beccles Reverend Canon Rich Henderson said: "We have an opportunity over the Jubilee weekend to gather, and pray for The Queen, giving thanks for her reign and celebrate as a community.
"Some of our churches will be decorated with Jubilee artwork by children from our local schools and people can join us to celebrate."
Events include:
Thursday June 2 - Afternoon Tea at St Luke’s Church Centre Beccles 3-5pm.
Saturday June 4 - Cream Teas at St Michael’s Beccles 3.30pm-5pm.
Sunday June 5 - Jubilee Service at St Luke’s Beccles 9.30am. Thanksgiving Service for Her Majesty the Queen at St Michael’s Church Beccles 11am. Jubilee Songs of Praise at All Saints Worlingham 6pm.
More details on the parish Facebook page @BecclesParish and website www.becclesparish.org.uk