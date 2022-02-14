Popular musician set to make welcome return to Beccles

Stuart Mack will perform at the Beccles Canopy Theatre on February 26. - Credit: Supplied

Popular singer/songwriter and guitarist Stuart Mack will be making a welcome return to his former north Suffolk stamping ground.

He will perform at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles on Saturday, February 26 at 7.30 p.m.

Mr Mack was a key part of the East Anglian music scene for over 25 years, clocking up several thousand appearances at folk clubs, festivals, theatres and pubs.

He released a solo album Footsteps and followed this up with a duo album with John Ward, Four o’clock on a Sunday Morning.

Mr Mack has also recently put together a new CD of archive material featuring solo and duo performances by himself and his late wife Penny, which are previously unreleased or now hard to find elsewhere, with the proceeds going to a number of health care charities.

Now based in Northampton, he still returns to Suffolk when he can and this will be his sixth appearance at the Canopy Theatre in recent years.

Expect original story-based songs, contemporary folk, country and more from this versatile and popular musician.

Tickets are £7 in advance only from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions