People encouraged to get involved in town's virtual running event

People are being encouraged to get involved in a town's virtual running event, raising vital funds for families with special educational needs.

The event is being run in Beccles by the Deputy Town Mayor Ashley Lever and will take place this Saturday, March 12 from 6am to 6pm.

The money is for the Beccles Mayor's Appeal for enabling families with Special Educational Needs to be able to hire facilities and give them the opportunity to mix with like minded and families with the same challenges.

Poster for the event. - Credit: Caroline Topping

Councillor Caroline Topping is also involved and said: "We are looking for people to come on the treadmill and do some miles walking or running.

"Plus we would love to encourage individuals, groups, clubs, organisations, gyms to get together and take part.

"Take a record of their miles and add to ours to get us virtually across the map from Ness Point to The Lizard."

Contact caroline.topping@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or ashley.lever@becclestowncouncil.gov.uk or visit the Sports Store to put a name down for the event.

People can also donate to the JustGiving page via this link.