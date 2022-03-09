Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do >

People encouraged to get involved in town's virtual running event

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:52 PM March 9, 2022
event

The event is happening this Saturday. - Credit: Archant

People are being encouraged to get involved in a town's virtual running event, raising vital funds for families with special educational needs.

The event is being run in Beccles by the Deputy Town Mayor Ashley Lever and will take place this Saturday, March 12 from 6am to 6pm.

The money is for the Beccles Mayor's Appeal for enabling families with Special Educational Needs to be able to hire facilities and give them the opportunity to mix with like minded and families with the same challenges.

poster

Poster for the event. - Credit: Caroline Topping

Councillor Caroline Topping is also involved and said: "We are looking for people to come on the treadmill and do some miles walking or running. 

"Plus we would love to encourage individuals, groups, clubs, organisations, gyms to get together and take part.

"Take a record of their miles and add to ours to get us virtually across the map from Ness Point to The Lizard."

Contact caroline.topping@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or ashley.lever@becclestowncouncil.gov.uk or visit the Sports Store to put a name down for the event.

People can also donate to the JustGiving page via this link.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

CGI of a property at St John's Park, Bungay, which has been developed by Cripps Developments Ltd

First homes available to reserve at new Bungay development

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The A143 Beccles Road at St Olaves is blocked following a four vehicle crash.

Norfolk Live News

A143 blocked after four-vehicle crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Crown Court

Man armed with BB gun made threat to shoot his partner and her sister

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
 50 people gathered to enjoy chill swimming at Beccles Lido at the weekend

Chill swimming sessions success at Beccles Lido this winter

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon