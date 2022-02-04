Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
TV gardening expert set to make appearance in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 8:43 AM February 4, 2022
christine walkden

Christine Walkden is coming to Beccles. - Credit: Supplied

A TV garden expert is set to make an appearance in Beccles.

Christine Walkden, horticulturist and television presenter, best known for her appearances on BBC2 TV Christine’s Garden, BBC1’s The One Show, BBC Breakfast, and BBC Radio 4 Gardeners Question Time will be heading to Beccles this weekend.

Her career began at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and has led her to lecture nationally and internationally.

A familiar face at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and author of many “No-nonsense” gardening books.

Christine has been a horticulturist since the age of 10 when she first obtained an allotment and started growing vegetables and flowers, which she sold to her school teachers and local residents.

She will be explaining how to 'Making the Most of Your Garden' looking at ways to utilise your green space this spring and summer.

Join Christine on Sunday, February 6, 2.30pm at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre.

Tickets are still available and available from www.becclespublichall.co.uk or by calling the box office 01502 770060.

