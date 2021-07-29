West End star set to visit youngsters at Beccles Public Hall

Published: 7:44 PM July 29, 2021

West End star Kerry Ellis is set to visit youngsters at Beccles Public Hall this summer.

She is known for her roles in hit musicals such as Wicked, Les Miserables, Cats and Oliver and will be delivering a west-end masterclass for young people.

The theatre star, who is originally from Suffolk and who trained at Laine Theatre Arts will be delivering a workshop that features all aspects of musical theatre of acting, singing and dancing.

Youngsters taking part will also be able to ask her questions at the end of the workshop about her experience and journey of theatre stardom.

She said: “I am really excited to be coming to Beccles and I'm looking forward to meeting all the young people”.

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager for the theatre, said: “Young people in rural towns and communities such as Beccles, often don’t get to access experiences and learning opportunities like this, so it will be a great chance for young people across the area to join in and learn from one of the worlds favourite musical theatre stars."