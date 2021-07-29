Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do >

West End star set to visit youngsters at Beccles Public Hall

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 7:44 PM July 29, 2021   
kerry ellis

Kerry Ellis is coming to Beccles. - Credit: Kerry Ellis

West End star Kerry Ellis is set to visit youngsters at Beccles Public Hall this summer.

She is known for her roles in hit musicals such as Wicked, Les Miserables, Cats and Oliver and will be delivering a west-end masterclass for young people.

The theatre star, who is originally from Suffolk and who trained at Laine Theatre Arts will be delivering a workshop that features all aspects of musical theatre of acting, singing and dancing.

Youngsters taking part will also be able to ask her questions at the end of the workshop about her experience and journey of theatre stardom.

She said: “I am really excited to be coming to Beccles and I'm looking forward to meeting all the young people”.

You may also want to watch:

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager for the theatre, said: “Young people in rural towns and communities such as Beccles, often don’t get to access experiences and learning opportunities like this, so it will be a great chance for young people across the area to join in and learn from one of the worlds favourite musical theatre stars."

Most Read

  1. 1 Wanted Waveney man may be in London
  2. 2 A popular pub near Beccles is temporarily closed
  3. 3 Award-winning Suffolk farm announces first ever pop-up restaurant
  1. 4 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  2. 5 Schools still face uncertainty over Covid for new term
  3. 6 Appeal to find missing woman last seen near Suffolk coast
  4. 7 Man has jaw broken following punch at Latitude Festival
  5. 8 Kind-hearted man donates money to vital oxygen therapy centre
  6. 9 Award-winning Suffolk photographer releases debut book
  7. 10 Photos capture impressive storm clouds dominating Norfolk skyline
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

aimee family

Family fundraising for Aimee, 16, after leukaemia diagnosis

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Looking down Ellough Road in Beccles.

Banned motorist admits dangerous driving around town

Jane Hunt

person
People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

Gallery

More than 150 people enjoy town's first ever Pride event

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Views of Halesworth ,Suffolk.

Coronavirus cases in East Suffolk almost double in a week

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus