Youngsters sought for Snow White pantomime at Beccles Public Hall

Published: 1:13 PM August 26, 2021

Children and young people across Waveney and south Norfolk are being given the chance to star in the eagerly-awaited Beccles pantomime, having seen last Christmas' performance postponed due to coronavirus.

Beccles Public Hall are holding auditions on Sunday, September 5, to cast 12 dancers along with two sets of seven dwarfs for Snow White, which will be performed at Beccles Public Hall, from December 18 to January 3.

The dozen lucky few will be split into two teams and will perform alternative shows.

Ryan Holt, producer said he was looking for youngsters and teenagers aged from eight to 16, who were seeking a chance to appear in the popular annual pantomime.

A previous Sleeping Beauty production. - Credit: Â© Alan Lyall LRPS CPAGB - www.portraitimages.co.uk

He said: “I want to stress that none of the auditions warrant a solo. Everyone will dance or perform in a small group and the choreographer Charlotte Wood and director Thom Bailey will make there decisions based upon what they see.”

You may also want to watch:

“We had such rave reviews back in 2019, we still can’t thank people enough for their support.

"Each year we raise the bar higher and this year will be no different.

"These opportunities provide a fantastic platform for young people to perform live on stage and it will give them the experience of being part of a full-scale production.”

The auditions will take place at Beccles Public Hall from 11am for Dwarfs and 1.15pm for Ensemble Dancers on September 5, with rehearsals beginning on September 12, in Hopton, north Lowestoft.

They will take place every weekend through to the beginning of the live shows.

All youngsters cast will also have the chance to be involved in the Beccles Christmas light switch-on, which takes place in November.

Snow White will be the sixth Christmas pantomime in the town, with Daniel Hanton already confirmed to return in the role of Nurse Nelly Ellingham.

Mr Holt said: “We now have the whole adult cast in place and we will revealing who they are very soon – many will be familiar faces.

"We have already had several hundred seats booked through our early bird offer, and those who transferred their tickets from last year, so we hope that we can look forward to another sell out this year.”

Head to www.becclespublichall.com/panto for more information.