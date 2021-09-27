All the events at Beccles Public Hall this autumn

Published: 1:01 PM September 27, 2021

Ryan Holt programming and marketing director launches his first season at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre - Credit: Matt Day

It promises to be a jam packed season in town this autumn as Beccles Public Hall and Theatre welcomes a new theatre producer.

Ryan Holt known for producing the towns annual pantomime, has joined as the new programming and marketing manager.

The 27-year-old has now launched his first full season of entertainment since coronavirus restrictions were eased.

He said: "It's an exciting time to have joined the venue and being able to build on the success that the venue has already achieved.

"There is so much more in the pipeline for next year, including some big household names that are coming to town.

You may also want to watch:

"Audiences have missed live entertainment over the last 18 months, but now our stage is set and ready to welcome everyone back."

The season kicks off with Drama with Mustard Theatre Company’s production of ‘Wait Until Dark’ on October 1 and 2.

fEAST Theatre bring their tour of ‘Rosa Mendoza’ to the hall on October 19 and Open Space Theatre Company will grace the stage with ‘A View From The Bridge’ on November 6.

Film at the Hall returns this autumn, kicking off with locally shot ‘The Ghost of Winifred Meeks’ on October 10.

November 7 sees film ‘On Chesil Beach’ beamed onto the big screen and the critically acclaimed ‘The Last Bus’ starring Timothy Spall will be shown on December 5.

Ian Sainsbury is back with his pop-up piano bar on October 8 before Tasha Leaper brings her UK Tribute Tour of Madonna to Beccles on October 9.

Tenor Jack Ollett returns after a sell-out show in 2019 on October 15.

Mark Anthony and Isaac will be entertaining audiences with an evening of soul and motown, the duo from ITVs The Voice will be on stage on November 19.

Local group WLOG will show their production of ‘Curtain Up’ featuring a variety of show-stopping tunes from October 20-23.

The theatres own youth theatre group debut their first show ‘Matilda the Musical Jr’ from October 29 – 31 and Spotlight Musical Theatre Group celebrates the magic of musical theatre and film from November 30 – December 4.

The hugely popular Beccles Beer Festival returns to the hall from November 12-14 along with Jongelurs Comedy Club, ready to make audiences laugh sideways on November 20.

Paul Allen returns with his 70s and 80s disco on November 26 and Garry Emms brings Soul Galore to the hall on December 11.

The autumn season finishes with some festive delight as Great Yarmouth Brass Band return with their Christmas concert on December 10 before the annual town pantomime returns with Snow White from December 18 until January 3.