Popular folk duo set for return to town's theatre

A popular folk duo are set to return to the stage this year at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles.

Christina Alden and Alex Patterson will perform on Saturday, January 29 and they have both been performing together for the past seven years.

As part of Alden Patterson and Dashwood they have toured extensively throughout the UK and Europe, with headlining shows plus a 23 date tour with Show of Hands and main stage slots at many of the UK’s most prestigious folk festivals.

They launched their first duo EP The Fox Song with a performance on the Broad Roots stage at Folkeast in 2019 and they were hard at work during the lockdowns in their ‘folk cellar’ studio putting the finishing touches to their debut album, Hunter.

This will be Christina and Alex’s second duo appearance at the Canopy Theatre following a very successful show in 2020.

Tickets are £10 in advance only from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions