Range of ales to try with return of town's popular beer festival

Dozens of different ales, ciders and lager from 20 local breweries will be on show with the return of a town's ever-popular beer festival.

The Beccles Beer Festival returns to the town's Public Hall and Theatre for the landmark 10th time on Friday, November 11, until Sunday, November 13.

Festival organiser Graham Elliott said: “Beccles Beer Festival raises valuable funds and showcases two amazing community assets – Beccles Lido and Beccles Public Hall.

"It showcases the fantastic range of ales brewed in the region, with the return of many old favourites as well as lots of ales new.”

Shaun Crowley, Beccles Lido managing director, said: “Admission to Beccles Beer Festival is free and there is no advance ticket required, but as in previous years you will need to buy a £3 souvenir glass for your beer.”

The festival will be operating a cashless bar, and selling £10 cards at the door with which to purchase your glass and beers.

The Public Hall bar will also be open for soft drinks, alcohol, and a range of hot and cold food.

Full details are on the festival website www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk and Facebook page.

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher



