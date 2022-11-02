Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do >

Range of ales to try with return of town's popular beer festival

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 4:07 PM November 2, 2022
Richard Page and Barrie Harris enjoy the 1st Spring Beccles Beer Festival.Picture: Nick Butcher

Richard Page and Barrie Harris enjoy the 1st Spring Beccles Beer Festival.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Dozens of different ales, ciders and lager from 20 local breweries will be on show with the return of a town's ever-popular beer festival.

The Beccles Beer Festival returns to the town's Public Hall and Theatre for the landmark 10th time on Friday, November 11, until Sunday, November 13.

Festival organiser Graham Elliott said: “Beccles Beer Festival raises valuable funds and showcases two amazing community assets – Beccles Lido and Beccles Public Hall.

"It showcases the fantastic range of ales brewed in the region, with the return of many old favourites as well as lots of ales new.”

Shaun Crowley, Beccles Lido managing director, said: “Admission to Beccles Beer Festival is free and there is no advance ticket required, but as in previous years you will need to buy a £3 souvenir glass for your beer.”

The festival will be operating a cashless bar, and selling £10 cards at the door with which to purchase your glass and beers.

The Public Hall bar will also be open for soft drinks, alcohol, and a range of hot and cold food.

Full details are on the festival website www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk and Facebook page.

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher


Beccles News

Don't Miss

Married couple Neil and Lucie Ellis want to make the business their own having bought it in November 2021

Couple hope plans get approved to make pub and caravan site 'their own'

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Alison (middle) from Beccles won £3,000 on The Chase

Woman from Beccles wins £3,000 on The Chase

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police

Suffolk Constabulary

Mobility scooter stolen after outbuilding at rural home targeted

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Wooly hats are optional... but this swimmer thinks necessary

Beccles Lido to switch heaters off for cold water swimming season

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon