'We're out of hibernation' - Beccles Food and Drink Festival is back
- Credit: Mick Howes
It has been a roaring success at this year's Beccles Food and Drink Festival after a difficult 17 months due to Covid.
Happy and smiling faces could be seen across this year's event which hosted 50 to 60 stalls on Saturday, August 14.
Paul Parravanni, organiser of the festival, said it was great to return.
He said: "We're out of hibernation with the sun shining and lots of happy smiling faces around town.
"It is the first big event back in Beccles this year and has been great for local businesses and the park and ride down at the Quay has meant congestion was avoided in the town centre.
"It is also a great chance for local food and drink producers around the area as well.
"We are excited to say that Beccles Food and Drink festival will return on May 22, 2022.
"Of course a massive thank you to Reverend Richard Henderson, Beccles Lions and BACT community bus and to Clinks Care Farm for being the Mayor's winner."