'We're out of hibernation' - Beccles Food and Drink Festival is back

Jasper King

Published: 3:23 PM August 15, 2021   
beccles food and drink festival

People gather for Beccles Food and Drink Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

It has been a roaring success at this year's Beccles Food and Drink Festival after a difficult 17 months due to Covid.

Happy and smiling faces could be seen across this year's event which hosted 50 to 60 stalls on Saturday, August 14.

beccles food and drink festival

People enjoying a look around the stalls at Beccles Food and Drink Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

Paul Parravanni, organiser of the festival, said it was great to return.

He said: "We're out of hibernation with the sun shining and lots of happy smiling faces around town.

stalls

Ben Crisp and Theresa Robinson - Norfolk Spirit Company and it was their first time at the festival. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It is the first big event back in Beccles this year and has been great for local businesses and the park and ride down at the Quay has meant congestion was avoided in the town centre.

"It is also a great chance for local food and drink producers around the area as well.

beccles food and drink festival

People enjoyed the sunshine, good food and drink at the festival this year. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We are excited to say that Beccles Food and Drink festival will return on May 22, 2022.

"Of course a massive thank you to Reverend Richard Henderson, Beccles Lions and BACT community bus and to Clinks Care Farm for being the Mayor's winner."

festival

Bill and Liz Barnett enjoying this year's Beccles Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Mick Howes

clinks care farm

Clinks Care Farm (Mayor's Winner) Hugh Jones, Liz Beedham and Sandra Hunter. - Credit: Mick Howes

bakery

Ken and Frances of Barkers of Suffolk (Canine Bakery) - Credit: Mick Howes

bakehouse

Penny Bun Bakehouse, Graig Foulger and Bex Spillings. - Credit: Mick Howes

town crier

Yanny Mac & Hannah Cairns - Town Crier and Consort. - Credit: Mick Howes

kids

Lucas Hilborne-Clarke, Maisie and Darcey Forder. - Credit: Mick Howes

beccles food and drink festival

Beccles Food and Drink Festival 2021 in full flow. - Credit: Mick Howes

st michael's church

Stalls outside St Michael's Church. - Credit: Mick Howes


Grace Piercy
Jasper King
Daniel Hickey
Ben Hardy