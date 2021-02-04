Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles Food and Drink Festival postponed due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:00 PM February 4, 2021   
One of the stalls at last year's Beccles Food and Drink Festival.Picture: James Bass

The Beccles Food and Drink Festival in previous years. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

The annual Beccles Food and Drink Festival, which was originally scheduled to take place at the end of May, has been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The festival, which is usually popular across the town, has been postponed until Saturday, August 14.

Festival organisers say postponement allows all involved to plan accordingly, minimises business disruption and allows them to make a final go/no go decision in early summer, when hopefully the path to exiting the pandemic will be much clearer.

In a statement on the website, organisers said: "With continuing uncertainty over the timetable for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, holding our event in any format at the end of May no longer seems viable. 

"Social distancing, in particular, is a show stopper for us when the majority of our stalls are outside in public areas around New Market and Sheepgate. 

"The health and safety of our visitors, stall holders and helpers will always be our top priority.

"We hope to welcome you back to the festival this August but, failing that, we will return to our normal slot of Saturday, May 28, 2022.

