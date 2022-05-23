Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do >

Celebration of food and drink gearing up for return this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:23 PM May 23, 2022
beccles food and drink festival

More than 60 food and drink stalls will return to the Beccles Food & Drink Festival this year - Credit: Dominic's Photography

A popular food and drink event is making a highly anticipated return to Suffolk this weekend.

Following its successful event last year, the Beccles Food & Drink Festival is back and will feature more than 60 food and drink stalls, including many local artisan producers, when it returns on Saturday, May 28, from 10am-4pm.

Located in the centre of the town, the free festival will offer people cookery demonstrations and talks, world street food and children's entertainment.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival

Beccles Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Dominic's Photography

Traders will be offering delights such as artisan charcuterie, cookery books, gluten free bakes, porridge, brownies, fresh herb salts and rustic oak serving and chopping boards.

Music will be delivered by acts including Rumpus Ukelele, Paul Strowger and Tin River, and there will be Punch & Judy shows to keep families entertained.

Richard Bainbridge, chef owner of Benedicts Restaurant in Norwich, has been announced as this year's headline chef in the Cookery Theatre, located behind St Michael's Church.

beccles food and drink festival 2021

Festival Crier Yanny Mac and consort Hannah Cairns at Beccles Food and Drink Festival 2021. - Credit: Dominic's Photography

Mr Bainbridge's restaurant has been named in The Times' Top 100 Restaurants in the UK since opening and was awarded three AA Rosettes in January 2018, while he also was a winner of BBC Two's Great British Menu in 2015.

A free Park & Ride shuttle service will run throughout the day from Beccles Quay, where additional parking will be available. 

Most Read

  1. 1 City burger joint takes beef off the menu
  2. 2 'Incredible turnout' as protesters demand River Waveney clean up
  3. 3 Traffic to be diverted with road temporarily closed for repair works
  1. 4 100 East Anglian events you cannot miss this summer
  2. 5 Celebration of food and drink gearing up for return this weekend
  3. 6 Chainsaws, drills and hedge trimmers stolen in farm burglary
  4. 7 'I keep selling out' - Mum-of-two dreams of fudge shop as business thrives
  5. 8 Where jubilee parties are taking place in Waveney
  6. 9 Fishing equipment stolen after thieves smash car window
  7. 10 Wanted woman arrested in Lowestoft

Updates will continue to be posted on the festival's website and on the Facebook page.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

rhiannon clarke

New hair salon opens up with its very own puppy on the premises

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
cost of living church beccles

'We've had parents in tears' - The church fighting school uniform poverty

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A fence and gate at the back of a property on Banham Road, Beccles was damaged.

Suffolk Constabulary

Vandals damage fence and gate in night-time incident

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Garden officially opened

Memorial garden unveiled as centre's open day is a success

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon