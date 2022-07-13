Town's beer and music festival to return 'bigger than ever'

A town's beer festival will make an eagerly anticipated return later this month after a two-year absence.

The Bungay Beer and Music Festival returns at the Maltings District Sports Centre on July 22, with money raised going towards a charity supporting people's mental health.

Event organiser Stuart Buck said: “This year the festival kicks off on a Friday evening for the first time, allowing more music, more food and of course more beer to be enjoyed.

"Bigod Kitchen will be providing a range of amazing foods over the weekend. An 'Americana' inspired selection of dishes on Friday night and on Saturday, to match the music, we have soul inspired food.

"And of course throughout the festival we will have a wide selection of beers and ciders, mainly locally brewed and sourced, with some national beers too.

“The Beer and Music festival is supporting 'Mind' Charity for mental health for the incredible work they do, particularly in the troubling events these last two years.

"The festival is free to come along to, however we are asking for a charity contribution.

Poster for Bungay Beer and Music Festival - Credit: Bungay Beer and Music Festival

Friday night is live music night and kickstarted at 6pm by Pearll. followed by a solo performance by Bungay's Laurence Kingston, who has just released his latest album on Spotify called ‘Days and Nights’.

Local blues band The Treacle Miners will also perform, before ‘Murphy’s Law’ concludes the opening night.

A cricket clash between local rivals Bungay and Beccles will feature the following day.

Mr Buck, said: “We are really excited about Saturday night because we are bringing five highly respected DJ’s to Bungay for the first time to play soul, ska and reggae - these artists play nationally with a fabulous reputation.

"We are sure this is going to be a treat for Bungay,” he said.

The DJ line up includes Kirk Aldis, Frank Webster, Kevin Laws, Alan Monsey and Silky Soul Matt Welton.

The event will also be selling exclusively designed Bungay Beer and Music Festival 2022 T-shirts for £10 each.

Bungay Beer Festival T-Shirt's will be on sale for £10 - Credit: Stuart Buck

Mr Buck said: “We would like to thank Spectra Packaging for their kind sponsorship towards our chosen charity, ‘Mind’, and the event.”

The festival begins on Friday, July 22 at 6pm and until midnight, and on Saturday, July 23, at 1pm and until midnight.

For more information, go to the Bungay Beer and Music Festival Facebook page.