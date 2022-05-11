Fringe events start in run up to Beccles Food and Drink Festival

Thousands enjoyed the 2021 edition of the Beccles Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Dominic's Photography

A number of fringe events are set to start this weekend in the run up to this year's Beccles Food and Drink Festival.

Running from Saturday May 14 until Sunday June 12, a diverse range of events are being held.

Relish's super healthy breakfast. - Credit: Relish

On Saturday, and for the duration of the fringe, Relish Cafe and Sandwich Bar in Market Row, Beccles, have super healthy breakfasts on offer, while from the following Wednesday special festival pizzas are available at Suffolk Stonehouse in nearby Bungay.

The community pub at Westhall, The Racehorse, is holding two events, a pop-up with Southwold Fish Hut and an evening celebrating Suffolk sausages, while in Beccles The Butchers Arms is collaborating with Beccles Brew Company with a Tap Takeover and new beer launch.

Themed tasting menus at Baileys. - Credit: Baileys

Themed tasting menus feature at Baileys Delicatessen in Beccles, with a five course cheese and cheers evening, and Earsham Street Cafe in Bungay, which is hosting a six course Persian tasting evening.

Eastern med meal port Earsham Street Cafe. - Credit: Earsham Street Cafe

Over the weekend of the Festival, The Shadingfield Fox is holding a three day beer festival featuring four local breweries, music, a bar-be-que and special dishes, while Clinks Care Farm at Toft Monks is offering a guided farm tour, canapes, a two course supper, goody bag and recipes.

The Old Bank Tearooms Bungay. - Credit: Old Bank Tearooms

Beverage themed events are not left out, either, with a speciality coffee afternoon at Quaff East in Newgate and a 1940’s themed buffet afternoon tea at The Old Bank Tearooms in Bungay, with period music from the Vibettes.

The Beccles Food and Drink Festival is back this year, taking place on Saturday, May 28.

Running from 10am until 4pm, the free to attend event promises some changes to the new format of 2021, retaining seating in part of New Market and the return of a cookery theatre in a new location on the terrace behind St. Michael’s Church.

The 2021 edition of the festival proved to be a big success. - Credit: Dominic's Photography

More than 60 stalls will include a diverse range of food and drink stalls, many of them local artisan producers, as well as from the wider region.

Among new traders to the event will be those selling artisan charcuterie, cookery books, gluten free bakes, porridge, brownies, fresh herb salts and rustic oak serving and chopping boards.