Free October half term events around Beccles and Bungay

Published: 4:01 PM October 15, 2021

Previous free summer activities took place across the area. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Free half term activities are taking place for young people in Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth during the October half term.

The Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages Community Partnership has allocated £200 for each area for the half term.

The Community Partnership has worked with community organisations in each town.

Beccles Library has organised a set of activities for children and young people up to the age of 16.

The programme of activities includes a walk to Beccles Common to collect natural materials before doing crafts at the library.

You may also want to watch:

In Bungay, Exploring Nature is running a nature day at Castle Hills. This will involve nature crafts and foraging.

In Halesworth, a sports session will run during the week.

The activities are being supported by the East Suffolk Communities Team.

The Beccles nature walk takes place on October 25 (from 10am to 2pm). A free lunch will be provided. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

The Bungay nature day runs on October 26 (from 11am to 2pm). Attendees must bring lunch but some snacks will be provided. The details for the Halesworth sports session will be shortly confirmed.

The activities follow a successful summer programme that saw a total of 220 young people attend over five weeks in the three towns.

The Community Partnership decided to support youth provision in the shorter holidays by providing funds for youth and community organisations to run activities.

Also running in the half term is the Earthwake club, an environmental club in Bungay which was awarded grant funding by the Community Partnership small grant scheme.

Earthwake is running monthly sessions with the next session taking place on October 23. Places are £5 per person (funded slots available) and the session runs from 3.30pm to 7pm.

Speaking about the activities, Sam Kenward, communities officer for Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and surrounding villages, said: “We are really pleased that these activities are happening for local young people.

"After the long period of lockdowns which have caused disruption to school holidays, it is great that these offers are available for young people and their families to participate in."

There are limited spaces on the activities so families are advised to book in advance to secure a place at the sessions.

If you have any questions or want to find out how to book the half term activities, please email sam.kenward@eastsuffolk.gov.uk. For more information about Earthwake, please email lornaearthwake@gmail.com.