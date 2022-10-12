From despair to repair: Community's effort to renovate village hall

The people of Ilketshall united in a tremendous fundraising effort to refurbish the village hall - Credit: Lesley Best

A community fundraising effort has managed to fund the renovation of a village hall ahead of this year's Christmas fayre.

In January 2022, work was started to re-roof Ilketshall St Andrew's village hall.

But after asbestos was discovered when work began, the roof was left exposed, with rain water damaging the ceiling, insulation, inside walls, parquet floor and the building's electrics.

The state of the building left the community in fear that the village hall would perish in it's neglected state.

Lesley Best, member of Ilketshall St Andrew's village committee, said: "It was shocking when we saw the damage, there was a real concern that the building would never open again.

"We couldn't imagine how we would get be able to afford the extensive additional repairs.

The village community decided to unite and take collective action to raise money to fund the work.

The state of the interior of the building after a roof had abandoned leaving the winter weather to take it's toll on the building - Credit: Lesley Best

Mrs Best said: "We hosted many very successful plant sales and car boot sales throughout the Spring.

"And in June we also had an open garden scheme from residents, with about 14 village residents selling bits and bobs in their garden, all to raise money for the hall.

"It has been a huge effort from the whole village to get the hall back up and running."

Through the various fundraising schemes, the community managed to raise over £3,000 towards the repairs of the building.

"Our treasurer had done some tremendous work in successfully applying for grants to supplement the money we raised, which cost over £10,000 in total.

"After a tough year of fundraising in the community, we are really excited to be able to welcome people back for our first in door event since the village hall has had work done."

Now the building is complete, the community are looking forward to welcoming guests to their first indoor event when they host the village Christmas Fayre next month.

The building after renovation work had been completed - Credit: Lesley Best

Mrs Best said: "It would be great to see as many people at our fabulous newly refurbished Ilketshall St Andrew's Village Hall on Saturday November 26, between 10am-3pm.

"It is largely a craft fayre with local produce, artists, snacks, light Christmassy refreshments available all day.

"The more the merrier - we have a big car park and a lovely bunch here."

The village hall is now available for hire, for enquiries call: 01986 781274

The sparkling hall floor glistening after the renovation - Credit: Lesley Best



