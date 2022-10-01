Singer-songwriter brings album tour to Bungay

MG Boulter will be performing at the Bungay Fisher Theatre on Friday, October 7. - Credit: Archant

Singer-songwriter MG Boulter is heading to Bungay as part of a UK-wide tour.

The performer from Southend in Essex will be at the Bungay Fisher Theatre on Friday, October 7.

Boulter will be performing songs from his 2021 album Clifftown - a collection of tracks charting the characters, personal experiences and hidden histories of his hometown.

He has also released a podcast series based on the same theme, called The Clifftown Podcast, and has been invited to write and present an essay at an Emerging Writers Festival in Melbourne, Australia.

His debut album, released in 2013, was called The Water or the Wave, which was followed by 2016’s With Wolves the Lamb will Lie, which was picked by the Daily Telegraph as one of the best folk albums of that year.

The gig starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £12 or £8 for Under-18s and can be bought from the theatre's box office or online at fishertheatre.org/FisherTheatre.dll/Home.



