Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do

Singer-songwriter brings album tour to Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 7:55 AM October 1, 2022
MG Boulter will be performing at the Bungay Fisher Theatre on Friday, October 7.

MG Boulter will be performing at the Bungay Fisher Theatre on Friday, October 7. - Credit: Archant

Singer-songwriter MG Boulter is heading to Bungay as part of a UK-wide tour. 

The performer from Southend in Essex will be at the Bungay Fisher Theatre on Friday, October 7.

Boulter will be performing songs from his 2021 album Clifftown - a collection of tracks charting the characters, personal experiences and hidden histories of his hometown.

He has also released a podcast series based on the same theme, called The Clifftown Podcast, and has been invited to write and present an essay at an Emerging Writers Festival in Melbourne, Australia.

His debut album, released in 2013, was called The Water or the Wave, which was followed by 2016’s With Wolves the Lamb will Lie, which was picked by the Daily Telegraph as one of the best folk albums of that year.

MG Boulter will be performing at the Bungay Fisher Theatre on Friday, October 7.

MG Boulter will be performing at the Bungay Fisher Theatre on Friday, October 7. - Credit: MG Boulter

The gig starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £12 or £8 for Under-18s and can be bought from the theatre's box office or online at fishertheatre.org/FisherTheatre.dll/Home.


Bungay News

Don't Miss

Mrs Pinches and two of her children at the front of their house

Mother 'can't sleep' in case drain floods house for fourth time

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
worlingham community facility

Work on village's long-awaited community centre set to begin next year

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
alfie bowen

Beccles photographer speaks out on bullying battle to celebrate differences

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Simon Bond has links to Manningtree, Lawford and Bungay

Suffolk Live News

Man with links to Suffolk wanted in blackmail investigation

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon