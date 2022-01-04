Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
New season of acoustic shows launched at Canopy Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:31 AM January 4, 2022
canopy theatre beccles

Singer/songwriter Edwina Hayes will perform some acoustic sessions at the Canopy Theatre. - Credit: Canopy Theatre Beccles

A new season of acoustic music is set to kick off at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles.

Singer/songwriter Edwina Hayes is set to take to the stage on Saturday, January 15.

From Yorkshire, her show was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic but she is now set to make a return.

Described as 'the sweetest voice in England' Edwina has played at a huge number of venues in the UK, from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall.

Edwina is based in East Yorkshire and has spent a lot of time playing in her "second home", Nashville, USA.

She has an eclectic mix of influences, from Bob Dylan and Carole King to Van Morrison and Gillian Welch and, pandemic aside, has toured constantly, including trips to China and Australia.

The acoustic shows continue through until March 2022 with various other acts.

Tickets for Edwina’s show. which start at 7.30pm are £10 in advance only from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions

