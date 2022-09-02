Musician launching weekly performances to 'bring happiness' to town

William Drew Batty is spearheading the organising on a music performance 1pm throughout autumn. - Credit: Bruno Brown

A professional musician who lives in Bungay is launching a 'music for all' event every Thursday to "bring happiness" to the town.

During the first lockdown, musician William Drew-Batty staged 71 performances from his flat window on St Mary's Street and felt inspired to launch Better in Bungay after sensing the town's appetite for the music.

Mr Drew-Batty said: "It was during the very first lockdown when I was performing from my flat window did I feel peoples appetite for my music.

"People on their one daily walk per day and listen to me play to the street.

"Peoples interest in times of hardship inspired me to want to put an event on for the people of the town."

Initially inspired by endearing scenes around the globe, including Venice and Paris, Mr Drew-Batty's performances have gained him established recognition and he hopes to inspire the community.

Composer and musician William Drew-Batty. - Credit: Artistic Fields

Mr Drew-Batty's events have no fee, just a kind request for a donation upon entry, as he wishes to keep the event affordable and accessible for all.

He said: "Music helps people forget about their problems, it is a wonderful form of escapism.

"The idea behind the event is to encourage people to come, listen to some fabulously talented musicians, we have a whole range of performers, of genres on different weeks.

"While people are listening for an hour or so they forget about their problems and can enjoy the moment."

Mr Drew-Batty and his wife Victoria launched a company, Artistic Fields, in which they launch musical and artistic events.

The list of performers on each week. - Credit: Artistic Fields

The 'Better in Bungay' event is to be hosted at St Marys Priory church in Bungay every Thursday from 1pm, commencing on Thursday 8th September, however at 5pm rather than the planned 1pm slot for the following Thursdays.

"We would like to invite people along to immerse themselves in the melodies and hopefully be inspired.

"I think it will be a wonderful thing for the town and welcomed by business owners and residents," he said.