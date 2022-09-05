Chart-making folk singer coming to Beccles

Annie Dressner brings her headlining 'I've Always Been Like This' Tour to the Canopy Theatre in Beccles - Credit: Beccles Canopy Theatre/Bruno Brown

A chart-making singer and songwriter will be coming to Beccles this month.

Annie Dressner brings her headlining 'I've Always Been Like This' Tour to the Canopy Theatre in Beccles on Saturday September 17, following the release of her new single of the same name.

Since moving from her home town of New York City to the UK ten years ago, singer-songwriter Annie has garnered rave reviews for her recordings and live performances.

Annie was shortlisted for Female Artist of the Year 2020 by Fatea Magazine, coinciding with the release of her most recent, critically acclaimed, solo album “Coffee At The Corner Bar".

She is half of the duo 'David Ford & Annie Dressner’ whose debut album “48 Hours With..” was released in July and reached number 23 on The Official Folk Chart.

Support will be provided by Dan Wilde who has been performing his own brand of richly observant folk both in the UK and around the world for the past nine years.

The show starts at 7.30 p.m. and tickets at £10 are available in advance from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions