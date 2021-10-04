Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Panto set to bring the sparkle to Beccles this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:26 PM October 4, 2021   
Daniel Hanton, playing Nurse Nelly Ellingham, and Faye Ainley, playing Snow White, outside Beccles Public Hall

Daniel Hanton, playing Nurse Nelly Ellingham, and Faye Ainley, playing Snow White, outside Beccles Public Hall - Credit: Ryan Holt

The Beccles stage will be filled with festive sparkle this Christmas as pantomime returns to the town with a Snow White production.

Some of the cast arrived in Beccles this week to launch this year's pantomime after it was postponed last Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Hanton, playing Nurse Nelly Ellingham, and Faye Ainley, playing Snow White

Daniel Hanton, playing Nurse Nelly Ellingham, and Faye Ainley, playing Snow White, were seeing arriving in Beccles via the Big Dog Ferry. - Credit: www.portraitimages.co.uk/www.awlpix.com

Producer Ryan Holt said: “I am so excited that our full-scale pantomime will be back on stage this Christmas and that we will be able to bring what is many families Christmas tradition back this year.

“We have a fantastic show lined up with some hilarious slapstick routines, dazzling special effects and stunning costumes”.

A professional cast will be joined by local young people who will be the pantomime ensemble and play the seven dwarfs.

Snow White runs from December 18 to January 3 at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre.

You may also want to watch:

A family ticket for two adults and two children is £46, adults are £13.50, children, £11.50 and concessions are £12.50.

To book tickets, visit the Beccles Public Hall between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday, or call the box office on 01502 770060. Alternatively, visit www.becclespublichall.co.uk.

Daniel Hanton, playing Nurse Nelly Ellingham, and Faye Ainley, playing Snow White, outside Beccles Public Hall

Daniel Hanton, playing Nurse Nelly Ellingham, and Faye Ainley, playing Snow White, outside Beccles Public Hall - Credit: Ryan Holt

