Suffolk Philharmonic to headline Jubilee events at town theatre

A Beccles entertainment venue will be turning itself red, white and blue next week as it prepares for a host of activities to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre was one of hundreds of organisations across the country that received funding from the Arts Council Let’s Create fund enabling it to create a programme of events to celebrate the national occasion.

The venue has teamed up with Beccles Library, Beccles Museum and the Community Hub to create a guide for all the events happening across the town over the bank holiday weekend.

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre is also gearing up to welcome some top artists.

Members of the Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra will grace the stage on Saturday, June 4 for an afternoon of music and flag-waving accompanied by a delicious cream tea.

The Joe Ringer Band will present a specially produced ‘The Best of British’ show on Sunday, June 5 - featuring a celebration of music from the last 70 years to include The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Adele and Coldplay.

A free craft-making workshop will take place next Thursday, June 2, where young people can attend to make a range of jubilee inspired crafts.

The theatre’s very own youth theatre will also perform the radio play ‘The Queen's Coronation’ complete with live sound effects and actual audio footage from the era.

The funding from the arts council has also allowed the venue to be more accessible with additional funding for microphones for the youth theatre and a headset system for its hearing loop to enable those with hard hearing to be able to enjoy live entertainment.

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager for the venue, said: “We’re really excited to have been able to put together this programme of events for the jubilee and are really grateful for the support from the Arts Council”.

For the Beccles jubilee events or to book for any of the events at the theatre call the box office 01502 770060.

