Free summer activities taking place for children across East Suffolk

Published: 10:19 AM August 12, 2021

Free summer activities are taking place for young children across East Suffolk in towns like Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth.

The activities are running for young people aged between 10 and 16 (18 in Beccles).

The activities are organised by the East Suffolk Communities Team in partnership with GoGeronimo, Beccles Forest School and Bushcrafters CIC.

Children taking part in the outdoor activities. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Sessions are held at the SET Beccles School on Wednesday's, Skinner’s Meadow and Falcon Meadow in Bungay on Thursday's and the Campus playing field at Halesworth on Friday's.

Activities run from 11am to 2pm and all young people receive a free packed lunch.

Just over 50 young people attended the sessions in the first week and the activity days will alternate between sports and nature and outdoor adventure activities.

Sports activities include football, fencing, soft archery, hockey, badminton, tennis, Soft ball, flag American football and basketball.

The nature activities includes exploring natural habitats, making crafts from natural materials and building outdoor shelters.

The activities have been funded by all three town councils, local district and county councillors, Covid 19 support funds and Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages Community Partnership.

The activities have been funded by the three town councils. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Cllr Judy Cloke, Chair of the Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages Community Partnership said: “The Beccles, Bungay Halesworth and surrounding villages Community Partnership members had hoped to run these activities last summer, but we had to delay.

"I am delighted they are going ahead now and very pleased so many youngsters have attended in all the three market towns.

"Sam has worked really hard and has put together a really exciting and engaging programme for the youngsters.

"I met some of them in Bungay at the end of their first session and they had all enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

"Dependent on funding, I hope we can stage these again and I would like to thank Tim Basey Fisher and Sprake and Tyrrell for their support.”

Places are available to book online. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A cap has been placed on numbers of places due to Covid 19 safety.

The organisers encourage families book in advance to secure a place at the sessions.

Where there are spaces available on the day, they will welcome walk-ins on the day but they advise to book where possible.

To book, simply go to: Beccles – https://www.gogeronimo.net/becclessummeractivities Bungay – https://www.gogeronimo.net/bungaysummeractivities Halesworth – https://www.gogeronimo.net/halesworthsummeractivities

Select the date(s) you’d like to book on and complete the questions.