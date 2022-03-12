Recital by world renowned concert pianist to boost Ukraine appeal

A world-renowned concert pianist is set to make a special appearance in Bungay next month.

Roman Rudnytsky will give a recital at St Mary’s Church in Bungay as part of a special fundraiser.

The pianist, who was born in America and is of Ukrainian parents, is taking time out from a busy worldwide schedule to visit Bungay on Saturday, April 23.

And while the concert was planned as a fundraiser for Holy Trinity Church, in view of the situation in Ukraine a donation to the Ukrainian appeal will be made from the proceeds.

A proportion of the profits raised will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Aid appeal.

This weekend, Mr Rudnytsky is giving a recital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in aid of the US appeal for Ukraine, and in early April he will be giving recitals on the cruise ship Aurora before coming to the UK.

Trinity churchwarden Terry Reeve said: “Roman has told me he is appalled and upset about the situation in his parents’ homeland, and strongly condemns it.

"He speaks the Ukrainian language.

“He is so pleased, as he says, that virtually the whole world is behind Ukraine and supporting her and her proud people, who have their own language and culture, and prize their independence which they voted for since 1991.”

Mr Reeve said in view of this, the church felt it was only right to make a donation from the concert proceeds to the Ukrainian appeal.

The hour-long concert will begin at 3pm, and will feature works by Chopin, Schuman, Goodchild and Benjamin Britten, and will also include Rudnytsky’s own transcription for solo piano of Grieg’s concerto in A minor.

Following his Bungay date, the pianist will join the Queen Mary 2 at Southampton, to give recitals during her cruise.

Tickets for the concert are £12, and are available at Wightman’s of Bungay, by ringing 01986 896416, or by emailing terry.reeve19@btinternet.com

It is also possible to pay online following a call or email.