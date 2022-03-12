Recital by world renowned concert pianist to boost Ukraine appeal
- Credit: Roman Rudnytsky
A world-renowned concert pianist is set to make a special appearance in Bungay next month.
Roman Rudnytsky will give a recital at St Mary’s Church in Bungay as part of a special fundraiser.
The pianist, who was born in America and is of Ukrainian parents, is taking time out from a busy worldwide schedule to visit Bungay on Saturday, April 23.
And while the concert was planned as a fundraiser for Holy Trinity Church, in view of the situation in Ukraine a donation to the Ukrainian appeal will be made from the proceeds.
A proportion of the profits raised will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Aid appeal.
This weekend, Mr Rudnytsky is giving a recital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in aid of the US appeal for Ukraine, and in early April he will be giving recitals on the cruise ship Aurora before coming to the UK.
Trinity churchwarden Terry Reeve said: “Roman has told me he is appalled and upset about the situation in his parents’ homeland, and strongly condemns it.
Most Read
- 1 New KFC restaurant revealed at service station near Beccles
- 2 East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up
- 3 Drunk smashed pub window and then kicked policeman in head
- 4 A145 blocked after two-vehicle crash near Beccles
- 5 Drainpipe ripped off home in late night incident in Beccles
- 6 Warning after man is scammed by fake Norwich Airbnb page
- 7 Weird Norfolk: 20 strange old Norfolk sayings
- 8 7 tips for saving money on your energy bills
- 9 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 10 Sustainable lingerie company going from strength to strength
"He speaks the Ukrainian language.
“He is so pleased, as he says, that virtually the whole world is behind Ukraine and supporting her and her proud people, who have their own language and culture, and prize their independence which they voted for since 1991.”
Mr Reeve said in view of this, the church felt it was only right to make a donation from the concert proceeds to the Ukrainian appeal.
The hour-long concert will begin at 3pm, and will feature works by Chopin, Schuman, Goodchild and Benjamin Britten, and will also include Rudnytsky’s own transcription for solo piano of Grieg’s concerto in A minor.
Following his Bungay date, the pianist will join the Queen Mary 2 at Southampton, to give recitals during her cruise.
Tickets for the concert are £12, and are available at Wightman’s of Bungay, by ringing 01986 896416, or by emailing terry.reeve19@btinternet.com
It is also possible to pay online following a call or email.