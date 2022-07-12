Shakespeare play to be performed at Bungay Castle
- Credit: Bungay Fisher Theatre
Shakespeare's comedy 'As You Like It' is to be performed at Bungay Castle on later this month.
Bigot Castle in Bungay is to be the setting for charity InAura's, adaptation of Shakespeare's play which was written in 1599.
InAura are currently on tour in the Eastern region, and this will be their first production in Bungay.
Director Thom Bailey said: “I am thrilled to be bringing our production to the stunning Bungay Castle.
"I have toured numerous other shows to the wonderful Fisher Theatre for years now and can’t wait to stage Shakespeare in such a perfect setting.
"This production of 'As You Like It' is short and lively and promises to be the perfect introduction for those who consider Shakespeare dull.
"You don’t have to understand every word to enjoy the experience of Shakespeare in performance.”
InAura Productions state the show at Bungay castle will be, "truly accessible, hilarious, and eco-friendly production for all the family."
Actor Julia Knight said: “As You Like It has been a challenge, but a joy. Filled with comedic chaos, it’s sure to please audiences.”
Tickets will cost £12, and can be booked at the Fisher Theatre or online.