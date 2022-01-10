Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services

The Hearts Services in Gillingham, Norfolk, is currently being extended with two new fast food eateries and a farm shop. - Credit: Mike Page

New aerial photos reveal the progress of a services station which is being extended with two new drive through restaurants and a farm shop.

The Hearts Services in Gillingham, Norfolk, currently includes a McDonald's restaurant and petrol station.

It will also soon become home to a farm shop alongside two new fast food eateries after site agents were given planning permission for the development in 2020.

A complete plan for the expansion to the services, including two new drive-thru units and a unit for a farm shop. - Credit: Fenbury Developments

The new aerial photos reveal that the unit two drive-through interior and exterior structure have now been built, with additional parking spaces currently under development.

Part of the exterior for the larger unit three drive-through has also partly been built, but the unit four premises and parking spaces for the two units are still in the process of being built.

The services, on the roundabout where the A146 Norwich Road meets the A143 connection to Great Yarmouth, currently has increased access for cars and lorries to use the BP garage.

While the existing McDonald’s closed for three months to have an extension built, an outdoors seating and play area, and a reconfigured drive-through lane.

New aerial photos reveal the extent of the development. - Credit: Mike Page

A new roundabout within the developed services complex has also been built which connects up to the two brand new drive-through restaurants and farm shop.

What the services station looked like before development. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council say both the drive-thru restaurants will be open 24 hours.

The proposed farm shop will be open from 7am-9pm every day. Developers said the three new businesses will create 77 jobs.

Once all development is complete, the complex will have an extra 97 car parking spaces for all of the businesses.

Both drive-throughs and the farm shop are being built on land south of the existing McDonald’s and BP garage.

The land used to be open greenery bordering onto local farmland.

The site is being developed by the Peterborough based Frenbury Developments.

Since plans were given the go ahead in September 2020, a pedestrian and cycle route linking the village of Gillingham with the site was approved in June 2021.

These plans will allow pedestrians and cyclists to access the site from the south side.