Staff shortages hit Beccles Lido opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:25 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 12:39 PM September 15, 2021
Beccles Lido in Suffolk

Beccles Lido have reduced their opening hours due to staff shortages - Credit: Beccles Lido

An outdoor swimming pool in Beccles has been forced to reduce its opening hours due to staff shortages.

Beccles Lido, in Puddingmoor, is struggling due to a shortage of lifeguards and has been finding it difficult to recruit new staff.  

The lido has now reduced its opening hours, although bosses hope to remain open and keep the pool heated until October. 

Matt Day, general manager, said: "Despite the ongoing challenges of recruitment, we’re pleased the number of swimming sessions has only had to be reduced slightly. 

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for swimmers of all abilities and to keeping our pool open for the local community.”

Paralympian swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 21, from Beccles, at his gym in the town, with his gold medal

Jordan Catchpole, from Beccles, won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The staffing shortages blow comes as Beccles Lido, and the local community celebrated the success of Paralympian Jordan Catchpole, who trains at the pool, after he won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

