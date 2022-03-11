Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Business

New KFC restaurant revealed at service station near Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:04 AM March 11, 2022
gillingham roundabout

The new KFC drive-thru restaurant has been revealed at the Gillingham roundabout services near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new KFC restaurant has been revealed at a service station near Beccles.

The Hearts Services in Gillingham, Norfolk, currently includes a McDonald's restaurant and petrol station.

kfc

The KFC restaurant is one of three developments at the site. - Credit: Mick Howes

It will also soon become home to a farm shop alongside a Starbucks after site agents were given planning permission for the development in 2020.

starbucks

The Starbucks is also in development. - Credit: Mick Howes

Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council reveal both Starbucks and KFC will be open 24 hours a day.

The farm shop will operate opening hours of 7am-9pm.

kfc

It will be open 24 hours a day. - Credit: Mick Howes

Overall, the three new business openings will create 77 news jobs and a new roundabout within the developed services complex has also been built as well as 97 extra car parking spaces.

An advertising board outside the KFC reveals that the company are currently hiring for the premises.

kfc

The KFC branch are currently hiring. - Credit: Mick Howes

The services station has been under development in recent years with the existing McDonald’s closed for three months to have an extension built, an outdoors seating and play area, and a reconfigured drive-through lane.

kfc

The premises is the latest development at the services station. - Credit: Mick Howes

starbucks

The Starbucks is near completion. - Credit: Mick Howes


Beccles News

Don't Miss

White Lion House Wangford

Former village pub and hotel all set for an exotic new use

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
rosie musgrave

Sustainable lingerie company going from strength to strength

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Crown Court

Man armed with BB gun made threat to shoot his partner and her sister

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
CGI of a property at St John's Park, Bungay, which has been developed by Cripps Developments Ltd

First homes available to reserve at new Bungay development

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon