New KFC restaurant revealed at service station near Beccles

A new KFC restaurant has been revealed at a service station near Beccles.

The Hearts Services in Gillingham, Norfolk, currently includes a McDonald's restaurant and petrol station.

It will also soon become home to a farm shop alongside a Starbucks after site agents were given planning permission for the development in 2020.

Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council reveal both Starbucks and KFC will be open 24 hours a day.

The farm shop will operate opening hours of 7am-9pm.

Overall, the three new business openings will create 77 news jobs and a new roundabout within the developed services complex has also been built as well as 97 extra car parking spaces.

An advertising board outside the KFC reveals that the company are currently hiring for the premises.

The services station has been under development in recent years with the existing McDonald’s closed for three months to have an extension built, an outdoors seating and play area, and a reconfigured drive-through lane.

