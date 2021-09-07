Plans for extra town CCTV after vandals daub public toilet with graffiti
- Credit: Bungay Town Council
Extra CCTV could be installed in Bungay town centre after vandals daubed a freshly-decorated set of public toilets with graffiti.
The toilets, on Priory Lane, had only recently undergone refurbishment when they were targeted by vandals at some point between 9am on August 18 and 9am the following day.
Both ladies and gents toilets were targeted, with black spray paint used to daub the walls with obscene language.
A spokesman for Bungay Town Council said the council was looking to approach the Royal British Legion (RBL) to see if it could access its existing CCTV, and help expand it.
The existing system is at the Royal British Legion building on Priory Lane, and pointed at the toilets.
Councillors have discussed approaching the RBL, with the view of it applying for a town council grant to pay for any expansion.
The toilet block is currently owned by East Suffolk Council, but is due to pass into the ownership of Bungay Town Council later in the year, as part of a transfer of assets.
