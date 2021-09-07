Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Plans for extra town CCTV after vandals daub public toilet with graffiti

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 3:59 PM September 7, 2021   
Graffiti on the walls and door of a toilet

Graffiti daubed on the walls of the toilets at Priory Lane in Bungay. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Extra CCTV could be installed in Bungay town centre after vandals daubed a freshly-decorated set of public toilets with graffiti.

The toilets, on Priory Lane, had only recently undergone refurbishment when they were targeted by vandals at some point between 9am on August 18 and 9am the following day.

Graffiti on a blue door

Graffiti at the toilets on Priory Lane in Bungay. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Both ladies and gents toilets were targeted, with black spray paint used to daub the walls with obscene language.

A spokesman for Bungay Town Council said the council was looking to approach the Royal British Legion (RBL) to see if it could access its existing CCTV, and help expand it.

The existing system is at the Royal British Legion building on Priory Lane, and pointed at the toilets.

Councillors have discussed approaching the RBL, with the view of it applying for a town council grant to pay for any expansion.

The toilet block is currently owned by East Suffolk Council, but is due to pass into the ownership of Bungay Town Council later in the year, as part of a transfer of assets.

Black graffiti on porcelain tiles of a toilet

Graffiti left on the walls at the Priory Lane toilets in Bungay. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

The outside door of a toilet block with signs telling people to use alternative toilets.

The toilets on Priory Lane, currently run by East Suffolk Council. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

