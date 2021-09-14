School Trust's new teacher training programme launches

Published: 2:30 PM September 14, 2021

A new generation of teachers have been welcomed to schools in the Waveney area following the launch of a new training programme.

The East Anglian School's Trust's (EAST) School Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT) programme has now linked up with a Suffolk primary school to provide the training, with the first cohort on their way.

EAST, comprising of Bungay, Falingaye and Kesgrave High Schools and the newly-opened Castle EAST Special School in Bungay, have teamed up with Springfield Junior School in Ipswich to run the primary and secondary training programmes.

Chief executive Angelo Goduti, who stepped down from his role as headteacher at Bungay High School this summer to take on the role at EAST, said: "This is such a significant and exciting development for teacher training in Suffolk.

"EAST SCITT's school-led model is so very important for trainee teachers and means they will be able to learn from excellent practitioners working in our partnership schools."

The programme offers training aimed at both primary and secondary education.

Kerensa Carrick, director of EAST SCITT, said: "Our partnership schools have a wealth of experience in training beginner teachers and they are as enthused as we are to begin an exciting new journey in teacher training.

"We have recruited really well in our first year and we are impressed with the calibre of applicants to our programmes.

"Our first cohort of trainees consists of highly qualified trainees who are passionate about their desire to teach and eager to learn the skills of the profession."

Pete Smith, EAST SCITT's strategic lead, said: "It's fantastic to see the new trainees together as a cohort and we're excited about seeing them in school, learning from highly skilled teachers who are keen to share their experience.

"At a time when teacher recruitment can be a real challenge, we are delighted to have candidates of such quality who will, I am sure, go on and begin brilliant careers."

Applications for the programme for the 2022-2023 academic year will be accepted from October 13.

For details on how to apply, go to www.eastscitt.co.uk