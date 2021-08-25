Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Fisher Theatre reopens with popular Victorian themed show

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 6:38 PM August 25, 2021   
Nick Butcher

The Fisher Theatre in Bungay. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Bungay's Fisher Theatre has reopened its doors with a production of a popular Victorian themed show.

The theatre welcomes back illusionist Chris North who has presented many shows over the years at The Fisher Theatre.

His latest production Curious Tales and Unusual Phenomena follows some of his previous productions by adopting the popular Victorian theme.

chris north

Chris North the illusionist will be welcomed back. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

It comes as the theatre is set for a full reopening this September, with a new manager and new future for the theatre as many arts venues reopen following on from the pandemic.

The Curious Tales & Unusual Phenomena production includes tales of unusual and bizarre phenomena which used to captivate Victorian audiences of decades past.

The authentic recreation of these events and startling revelations leave even the most cynical unable to doubt the evidence of their own eyes.

You may also want to watch:

The show is on Saturday, September 11 at 7.30pm.

You can visit the Fisher Theatre website www.fishertheatre.org or phone the Box Office: 01986 897130 to secure tickets.

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet east Suffolk and Great Yarmouth's Tokyo paralympians
  2. 2 Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and Waveney as rush hour begins
  3. 3 Bungay parish becomes proud recipient of eco award for simple living
  1. 4 Plant which has been growing for 42 years finally blooms
  2. 5 When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week
  3. 6 Lorry driver to stand trial in connection with death of Bungay cyclist
  4. 7 Hundreds suffer power cut in Waveney and mid Norfolk
  5. 8 Traffic to be diverted with road in Beccles to close for a week
  6. 9 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
  7. 10 Public toilets in Bungay covered in graffiti
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Premature baby, Charlie Fisk, now 11, ready to start at the Sir John Leman High School, pictured at

'Miracle' baby Charlie born at 24 weeks all set for high school

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A section of Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, September 6 until the end of July 2022.

Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Maureen Line once worked at the former Hales Hospital, which closed in 1990

Obituary

Tribute to former hospital worker who died after ill health

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Witnesses are sought following a burglary at a home on Douglas Close in Halesworth.

Suffolk Constabulary

Cash stolen after home in Halesworth is burgled

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon