Fisher Theatre reopens with popular Victorian themed show

Published: 6:38 PM August 25, 2021

Bungay's Fisher Theatre has reopened its doors with a production of a popular Victorian themed show.

The theatre welcomes back illusionist Chris North who has presented many shows over the years at The Fisher Theatre.

His latest production Curious Tales and Unusual Phenomena follows some of his previous productions by adopting the popular Victorian theme.

Chris North the illusionist will be welcomed back. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

It comes as the theatre is set for a full reopening this September, with a new manager and new future for the theatre as many arts venues reopen following on from the pandemic.

The Curious Tales & Unusual Phenomena production includes tales of unusual and bizarre phenomena which used to captivate Victorian audiences of decades past.

The authentic recreation of these events and startling revelations leave even the most cynical unable to doubt the evidence of their own eyes.

The show is on Saturday, September 11 at 7.30pm.

You can visit the Fisher Theatre website www.fishertheatre.org or phone the Box Office: 01986 897130 to secure tickets.