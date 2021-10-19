Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
New Toolstation store opens in Beccles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:05 PM October 19, 2021   
Toolstation has opened a new store in Beccles.

A new branch of DIY chain Toolstation has opened in a Suffolk town.

The store opened in Smallgate in Beccles on Monday, October 18, creating seven new jobs in the area and offering a wide range of tools and DIY equipment.

It comes as the chain aims to open 60 new UK stores in 2021.

Store manager Rachel Higgins, said: “We are pleased to have opened the new branch and look forward to supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Beccles.” 

The Beccles branch will offer both click and collect and direct purchase options as well as a trade credit system.

It will open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays. 

