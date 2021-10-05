Flooding in Bungay after heavy rain hits region

Published: 10:24 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM October 5, 2021

Flooding in Bungay between the Wherry Vets and Co-op petrol station after heavy rain across the Waveney. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Heavy rain across the county has caused flooding in Bungay on Hillside Road East.

Flood water is sitting on the road between the Wherry Vets and Co-op petrol station.

Flooding in Bungay after heavy rain across the Waveney. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

The flooding in the area has affected the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre too, where the pool has been forced to close due to flooding.

Flooding in Bungay after heavy rain across the Waveney. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Floods come after heavy rain this morning across Norfolk and Waveney.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the county, warning that some homes and businesses may flood and some journey times may be affected.

Police have warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions, after attending five incidents before 7am today.