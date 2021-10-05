Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Weather

Flooding in Bungay after heavy rain hits region

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:24 AM October 5, 2021    Updated: 11:44 AM October 5, 2021
Flooding in Bungay between the Wherry Vets and Co-op petrol station after heavy rain across the Waveney.

Flooding in Bungay between the Wherry Vets and Co-op petrol station after heavy rain across the Waveney. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Heavy rain across the county has caused flooding in Bungay on Hillside Road East.

Flood water is sitting on the road between the Wherry Vets and Co-op petrol station.

Flooding in Bungay between the Wherry Vets and Co-op petrol station after heavy rain across the Waveney.

Flooding in Bungay after heavy rain across the Waveney. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

The flooding in the area has affected the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre too, where the pool has been forced to close due to flooding.

Flooding in Bungay between the Wherry Vets and Co-op petrol station after heavy rain across the Waveney.

Flooding in Bungay after heavy rain across the Waveney. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Floods come after heavy rain this morning across Norfolk and Waveney.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the county, warning that some homes and businesses may flood and some journey times may be affected.

Police have warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions, after attending five incidents before 7am today.

Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David and Eleanor Nickerson-Smith opened Quaff East Coffee in Beccles in the middle of the pandemic.

The family run coffee shop bringing the Beccles community together

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Bungay 

Suffolk Live

Air ambulance attends 'medical emergency' near Bungay castle

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Brian Rudgley  was initially arrested on September 20, 2019

Suffolk Live

A143 partially closed after crash involving van and Ford Focus

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

81-year-old given community order after attacking officers during arrest

Jane Hunt

person